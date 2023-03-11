Colombia take on Mexico at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Colombia and Mexico meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The Colombians are eager to play their second WBC. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Colombia last played in a World Baseball Classic in 2017, during that edition they were in the 12th spot of the general standings.

Mexico had a good result in the 2006 WBC, they were the 6th best team in 2006 and so far they are the 5th spot in the WBSC rankings.

When will Colombia vs Mexico be played?

Colombia and Mexico play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11 at Chase Field in Arizona. The Mexicans are usually good baseball players, but the Colombians have grown in the last few decades and now have a better roster.

Colombia vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Colombia vs Mexico in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Colombia and Mexico at the Chase Field in Arizona on Saturday, March 11, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).