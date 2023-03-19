Cuba take on United States at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the Semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cuba and United States meet in the Semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. Two teams that had slight problems during the group stage are ready for a top game. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Cuba vs United States online free in the US on FuboTV]

Cuba were not the biggest favorite during the group stage but with two victories and despite the fact that their group was defined by tiebreakers that was enough to reach the Semifinals where they won against Australia 4-3.

United States as the home team had a tough fight in the Semifinals against Venezuela in what was one of the most anticipated games of the tournament, but they won that game near the end 9-7.

When will Cuba vs United States be played?

Cuba and United States play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 19 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. It is likely that the Cubans will score the first runs of the game but the home team is ready to win another game.

Cuba vs United States: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cuba vs United States in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Cuba and United States at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Sunday, March 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).