Great Britain and Canada meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The British could not do anything to beat their cousins. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Great Britain lost a recent game against United States 2-6 in what was a display of the United States power as host.

Canada are ready to play their first game, but this is not the first time they play a WBC, they have a total of 5 appearances since 2006.

When will Great Britain vs Canada be played?

Great Britain and Canada play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12 at Chase Field in Arizona. This game is likely to be one of the tightest in Pool C.

Great Britain vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Great Britain vs Canada in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Great Britain and Canada at the Chase Field in Arizona on Sunday, March 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).