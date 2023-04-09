New York Yankees take on Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The home team wants to win the series but the visitors are not easy to beat. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Yankees won the second game of the series 4-1 in what was just as close a game as the first where they lost 6-7.

The Orioles now have a 4-4 record and the recent loss against the Yankees was the first game of the 2023 season that they lost at home.

When will New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles be played?

New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 9 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. This game will be just as heavy as the first two.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:35 PM

CT: 12:35 PM

MT: 11:35 PM

PT: 10:35 PM

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sunday, April 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV.