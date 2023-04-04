Pittsburgh Pirates take on Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston. The home team finally broke a losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox online free in the US on Fubo]

The Pirates won the first game of the series against the Red Sox 7-6 and with that victory they snapped their first losing streak of the 2023 season after losing two straight against the Reds.

The Red Sox couldn't do anything to avoid a home loss against the Pirates, but before that game they were coming off a two-game winning streak against the Orioles.

When will Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox be played?

Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 4 at Fenway Park in Boston. The visitors want to win to balance the series, but the home team has a strong offense.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox at the Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are NESN, ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh, NESN 4K, MLB.TV.