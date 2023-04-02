San Francisco Giants take on New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The visitors want to win their second of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Giants won the second game of the series, but it still stings to lose the first game of the season in what was an 0-5 loss.

The Yankees started the season with a win, but during the second game of the series they struggled defensively and couldn't do anything to avoid a 7-5 loss.

When will San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees be played?

San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:35 PM

CT: 12:35 PM

MT: 11:35 AM

PT: 10:35 AM

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC Sports Bay Area