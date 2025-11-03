Trending topics:
MLB

Blue Jays’ John Schneider looks ahead after World Series loss: ‘Baseball goes on’

John Schneider admitted the World Series defeat will sting, but not for long, in an emotional message that provides clarity for fans and points to the future direction of the Toronto Blue Jays.

By Richard Tovar

John Schneider walks to the dugout after changing pitchers on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
John Schneider couldn’t hide his emotions after the Toronto Blue Jays’ heartbreaking World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I said thank you probably about 10 times,” Schneider admitted, reflecting on his message to the players who carried the franchise to its first World Series appearance since 1993. “I said, ‘Thank you.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry we’re feeling this way right now. It definitely could’ve been the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of emotions.’”

Despite the disappointment, Schneider chose to focus on gratitude. The Blue Jays came within reach of ending a 32-year title drought, and their manager made it clear how proud he was of the group’s effort. His tone carried both pain and optimism, the kind that comes from a leader who knows how far his team has come and how much further it can still go.

“It’ll hurt for a few weeks,” Schneider admitted in his postgame press conference. “The positive person in me will take some time to digest it. But the beauty of baseball is that it goes on. There’ll be spring training in February.” Even in defeat, Schneider’s words reflected hope.

Schneider reaches 303 wins with Blue Jays

Schneider’s rise to the Toronto Blue Jays’ managerial role began in 2022, when the team dismissed Charlie Montoyo midseason and promoted him to interim manager. He immediately made an impact, guiding Toronto to a 46–28 record and a Wild Card Series appearance.

YearRegular Season FinishPostseason Postseason Result
202274 G, 46 W – 28 L (.622)2nd in AL East0 W – 2 L (.000)Lost ALWC (vs. Seattle)
2023162 G, 89 W – 73 L (.549)3rd in AL East0 W – 2 L (.000)Lost ALWC (vs. Minnesota)
2024162 G, 74 W – 88 L (.457)5th in AL EastN/A
2025162 G, 94 W – 68 L (.580)1st in AL East10 W – 8 L (.556)Lost World Series (vs. LA Dodgers)
Total560 G, 303 W – 257 L (.541)10 W – 12 L (.455)
Under Schneider’s leadership, the Blue Jays showed consistent progress. His 2023 squad finished 89–73 and returned to the postseason, and although 2024 brought a setback, Schneider’s management style and clubhouse leadership kept the team competitive in the AL East.

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

That 2025 season marked Schneider’s biggest milestone yet. The Blue Jays ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Schneider’s impact was undeniable. In four seasons at the helm, he’s compiled a 303–257 regular-season record, solidifying himself as one of the most successful managers in recent franchise history.

Richard Tovar
