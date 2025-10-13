Blue Jays manager John Schneider explains decision to pull Kevin Gausman from Game 1 against Mariners

In baseball, it’s unusual for a manager to pull a pitcher who has thrown fewer than 70 pitches, as they often have the stamina to complete the game or at least go deeper. However, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider made the calculated decision to replace Kevin Gausman in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners.

After pitching 5.2 innings, Gausman was substituted, as the dynamics shifted for the Blue Jays before he left the field. Leading 1-0 in his last innings pitched, Gausman was taken out, as Toronto saw their advantage evaporate when Cal Raleigh hit a crucial home run to revive the Mariners‘ hopes.

Addressing the media, Schneider discussed his decision-making process during the pivotal moment. “I was trying to read the situation. Every game is different, and I thought bringing in Polanco would be the right move. I tried to create a mismatch with him on the mound, but these are learning moments as the series progresses,” Schneider explained.

Following the sixth inning, the tide turned against the Blue Jays. Their comeback efforts fell short, which played perfectly into the Mariners’ hands, a team boasting the league’s home run leader this season.

Gausman’s reflections on being pulled

While understanding of Schneider’s decision, Gausman was introspective, sharing candid thoughts with the media. He acknowledged his mistake that led to Raleigh’s home run, which allowed the Mariners to regain momentum.

“We’re in the playoffs. You don’t often see pitchers staying in deep, especially in these situations. I tried to do my job, but I gave up a home run and ultimately a walk-off situation. The result was in my hands and that’s on me,“ Gausman remarked about his performance against the Mariners.

The Mariners: A nemesis for the Blue Jays this season at home

Despite individual errors and lackluster field performance, the Blue Jays face a tough challenge against the Mariners, with a troubling 1-3 record against Seattle at home this year. They’ve also logged a game with only one hit across an entire matchup.

Compounding this statistic, the Blue Jays set a franchise-low with just one hit in a postseason game. These figures, along with critical decisions, are areas that demand scrutiny as Game 2 approaches and the series continues.

