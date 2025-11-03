Dodgers’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a back-to-back title thanks to a core group of key players, including Miguel Rojas, one of seven players whose contracts expired after winning the 2025 World Series. While the beloved veterans are likely targets for return, the front office faces tough choices.

Rojas is not the only player to hit free agency after the 2025 season; he earned a $4 million salary for his services with the Dodgers. Kiké Hernández is also on the list of players who are now officially unaffiliated with the team, despite helping secure both consecutive World Series rings.

It will not be easy for the Dodgers’ front office to retain all of their free agents, but they are expected to prioritize those who contributed the most to the team’s success. Others, like Michael Conforto, failed to deliver on expectations; he was limited to regular season games and collected a $17 million salary.

Dodgers’ confirmed list of free agents

The official list of Dodgers free agents after the 2025 World Series win is provided below, verified by the MLBPA and available data from Spotrac. Clayton Kershaw is once again on the free agent list, as he was last year, but this time his retirement is final, as he announced weeks ago.

Player Position Start Contract value Michael Conforto LF 2025 $17m Kirby Yates RP 2025 $13m Miguel Rojas SS 2023 $11m Clayton Kershaw SP 2025 $7.5m Kike Hernandez SS 2024 $6.5m Michael Kopech 1B 2025 $5.2m Andrew Heaney SP 2025 $760k

Other players pending a club decision include Alex Vesia, who does not appear on the MLBPA list but is likely to return for the next season, and Max Muncy, who is also pending a team option from the Dodgers.

Dodgers with contracts ending in 2026

Beyond Muncy’s club option, he is one of two Dodgers players whose contract will expire at the end of the 2026 season, unless, of course, they are offered an extension or a similar deal. The other player is Blake Treinen, whose $22 million contract also concludes at the end of next season.