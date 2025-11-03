Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series win

After clinching the back-to-back title, the Los Angeles Dodgers must now face the reality that some players who helped win the World Series will have to depart the team, as there won't be room for everyone.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Enrique Hernandez looks on from the dugout after hitting a home run on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles.
© Getty ImagesEnrique Hernandez looks on from the dugout after hitting a home run on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a back-to-back title thanks to a core group of key players, including Miguel Rojas, one of seven players whose contracts expired after winning the 2025 World Series. While the beloved veterans are likely targets for return, the front office faces tough choices.

Rojas is not the only player to hit free agency after the 2025 season; he earned a $4 million salary for his services with the Dodgers. Kiké Hernández is also on the list of players who are now officially unaffiliated with the team, despite helping secure both consecutive World Series rings.

It will not be easy for the Dodgers’ front office to retain all of their free agents, but they are expected to prioritize those who contributed the most to the team’s success. Others, like Michael Conforto, failed to deliver on expectations; he was limited to regular season games and collected a $17 million salary.

Advertisement

Dodgers’ confirmed list of free agents

The official list of Dodgers free agents after the 2025 World Series win is provided below, verified by the MLBPA and available data from Spotrac. Clayton Kershaw is once again on the free agent list, as he was last year, but this time his retirement is final, as he announced weeks ago.

PlayerPositionStartContract value
Michael ConfortoLF2025$17m
Kirby YatesRP2025$13m
Miguel RojasSS2023$11m
Clayton KershawSP2025$7.5m
Kike HernandezSS2024$6.5m
Michael Kopech1B2025$5.2m
Andrew HeaneySP2025$760k
Advertisement

Other players pending a club decision include Alex Vesia, who does not appear on the MLBPA list but is likely to return for the next season, and Max Muncy, who is also pending a team option from the Dodgers.

Blue Jays’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series loss to Dodgers

see also

Blue Jays’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series loss to Dodgers

Dodgers with contracts ending in 2026

Beyond Muncy’s club option, he is one of two Dodgers players whose contract will expire at the end of the 2026 season, unless, of course, they are offered an extension or a similar deal. The other player is Blake Treinen, whose $22 million contract also concludes at the end of next season.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
John Schneider looks ahead after World Series loss: 'Baseball goes on'
MLB

John Schneider looks ahead after World Series loss: 'Baseball goes on'

Max Scherzer’s post-World Series comments leave Blue Jays fans wondering about 2026
MLB

Max Scherzer’s post-World Series comments leave Blue Jays fans wondering about 2026

Blue Jays’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series loss to Dodgers
MLB

Blue Jays’ confirmed list of free agents after 2025 World Series loss to Dodgers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr admits there’s one Blue Jays teammate he avoids before games
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr admits there’s one Blue Jays teammate he avoids before games

Better Collective Logo