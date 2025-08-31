Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts delivers strong message about team after loss to Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his dissatisfaction with his team’s recent performances, following yet another defeat at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Addressing the media, Roberts did not mince words when discussing the challenges currently plaguing the Dodgers.

“The last couple of nights, at times, it seemed like an unrecognizable ball club. We’re still in a decent spot, but we’ve got to step up and play better baseball,” Roberts remarked concerning the team’s recent string of losses to the Diamondbacks during the regular season matchups.

Prior to these two setbacks, the Dodgers delivered an outstanding performance against the Cincinnati Reds, securing a 3-0 sweep in the series. However, the initial pair of games against Arizona marked a stark contrast, particularly in light of the performances from key players such as Shohei Ohtani.

Scoring only one run across those two games with the Diamondbacks while conceding nine, the Dodgers find themselves in a precarious position, which underscores Roberts’ palpable frustration. Top players like Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman have struggled to find their rhythm in these recent contests.

Roberts voices concerns amid Dodgers’ slump

Amid an underwhelming stretch by the Dodgers, head coach Roberts did not mince words with the media, expressing his dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performances. The Dodgers, a franchise familiar with high-caliber play, have struggled to meet expectations in the regular season, prompting Roberts to speak out about the team’s shortcomings.

“Uncharacteristic lack of focus. Whether it’s an at-bat, a play here or there, the mistakes — that can’t happen. We beat ourselves tonight,” Roberts remarked following back-to-back losses to the Diamondbacks. With Sunday on the horizon, the Dodgers have an opportunity to regroup and secure a much-needed victory.

Positive injury update for Alex Vesia

Ahead of the matchup against the Diamondbacks, pitcher Alex Vesia provided Dodgers Nation with an encouraging update on his recovery progress. After sustaining an injury in mid-August, Vesia addressed his current condition and the road ahead for both himself and the team.

“I had some tightness and it was a little bit of a concern, I’m still playing catch, and I have a bullpen session in a couple of days. Then, we’ll throw a live session, so I’ll be back in about a week.” His optimistic outlook offers hope for the Dodgers as they aim to bolster their roster amid injury woes.

