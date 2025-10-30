Dodgers star Freddie Freeman shares emphatic message to Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays ahead of Game 6

Freddie Freeman has been instrumental for the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout this World Series. His last standout moment for the franchise came in the dramatic 18-inning showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he delivered a walk-off home run that secured a vital victory for the Dodgers. However, despite this heroics, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s squad remains fiercely determined to claim the title, especially after their stellar performances in Games 4 and 5.

As the stakes heighten ahead of what could be a pivotal game for the Blue Jays in their quest for the World Series crown, Freeman issued a resolute statement to Guerrero Jr. and his team. “We’ve been here before,” Freeman told the media, reflecting on last year’s matchup where they rallied from a 2-1 deficit against the Padres to win two consecutive games. “We can do it again,” he declared confidently after their Game 5 setback against Toronto.

With the series standing at 3-2 in favor of the Blue Jays, anticipation runs high about the challenges awaiting both franchises in the upcoming games. Despite holding the advantage, Toronto is under pressure, especially considering Freeman’s warnings and the competitive mindset of the Dodgers‘ players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As uncertainty looms over the outcome of the next World Series clash, fans from around the globe are eager to witness a display of peak performance on the field. This game holds the potential to captivate audiences worldwide, particularly given the possibility of Canada securing another World Series title.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Freeman’s comments on adjustments needed

As the player is expected to make a significant impact in the remaining games of this World Series, Freeman shared his perspective on what the team should do to bounce back and capture back-to-back MLB titles.

Advertisement

see also Mookie Betts makes candid admission on Dodgers’ offensive struggles in World Series against Blue Jays

“We all know what we’re capable of, but we haven’t performed in two games. Maybe we need to regroup and start fresh,” Freeman said to the media, addressing what the roster needs to do to shift the momentum in their favor.

Advertisement

Freeman’s thoughts on the Blue Jays’ performance

Beyond discussing his team and teammates, Freeman also emphasized the Blue Jays’ standout performance in the last two games but stressed it’s not a cause for concern for the remainder of the World Series.

“They just played better baseball in the last two days… they simply outplayed us today, that’s it,” Freeman told the media. With Game 6 looming, fans are eagerly expecting the players to put forth their best effort to win the World Series title.

Advertisement

Advertisement