If there is one player on the Toronto Blue Jays who is generating excitement through his contributions to the potential title run, it’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His stellar stats and performances, particularly against the Los Angeles Dodgers, have provided exactly what the franchise needs to secure a World Series championship. However, he is not doing it alone.

Throughout the postseason, rookie Trey Yesavage has proven that financial rewards are not always indicative of performance. Rising from the minors to bolster the Blue Jays during the critical final stretch of the season, Yesavage has earned a modest $57,204, in stark contrast to the Dodgers’ roster, which collectively earns in excess of $148 million.

Nevertheless, Yesavage silenced the Los Angeles franchise with a dazzling performance on Wednesday, recording 12 strikeouts (rookie record in the World Series). Added to the five he notched in another World Series game, his efforts have sparked significant discussion about the role financial investments play in building a successful roster capable of delivering results.

This contrasts sharply with the situation surrounding Juan Soto and the New York Mets. Soto signed the most lucrative contract in MLB history, and possibly in the annals of U.S. sports, yet the team fell short of expectations, raising more questions about his impact than answers. The example of Yesavage suggests that it might be a rising star within the roster who holds the key to championship success.

Blue Jays teammates’ salaries compared to Yesavage

It’s not solely about the amount of money Yesavage earns, but also about how his earnings stack up against his teammates, positioning him enviably. Despite the lucrative contracts in play, it should ultimately be about the glory on the baseball field.

Here are the salaries for the Blue Jays‘ starting lineup on Wednesday:

Schneider – $780k

Guerrero Jr. – $28.5M

Bichette – $17.5M

Kirk – $4.6M

Varsho – $8.2M

Clement – $2M

Barger – $710k

IKF – $1.1M

Gimenez – $10.6M

Yesavage – $57k

This disparity highlights that financial clout isn’t the sole ingredient for a franchise aiming to clinch a title. Talent, passion, and performance are pivotal facets that dictate a player’s impact in pursuit of victory.

Yesavage’s comments on his performance Wednesday night

Another potential game-changer is the players’ acknowledgment of their journey before MLB, which keeps them grounded and appreciative. “I gave everything I had for this team,” Yesavage told Sportsnet following the game.

For franchises, the unfolding of upcoming games in the series might not be as crucial, as Yesavage’s story exemplifies one in millions. The intrinsic qualities and genuine love for the game should reign supreme to achieve the desired outcomes.

