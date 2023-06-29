Domingo German made history on Wednesday night by throwing a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics. He became just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to do it after Don Larsen, David Wells and David Cone.

It was a very emotional moment for German considering his uncle passed away on Monday. He took the mound at the Coliseum and only required 99 pitches to achieve the feat in a Yankees’ 11-0 victory over the A’s.

Now, Domingo German is the first pitcher from the Dominican Republic to ever throw a perfect game and, of course, he joins a very exclusive club in MLB history. One of the most impressive records in sports.

How many perfect games have there been in MLB history?

Domingo German threw the first perfect game in MLB since 2012 and his gem on the mound is the 24th overall. The list of pitchers in the record books who have done it is just stellar.

Lee Richmond, John Ward, Cy Young, Addie Joss, Charlie Robertson, Don Larsen, Jim Bunning, Sandy Koufax, Catfish Hunter, Len Barker, Mike Witt, Tom Browning, Dennis Martinez, Kenny Rogers, David Wells, David Cone, Randy Johnson, Mark Buehrle, Dallas Braden, Roy Halladay, Philip Humber, Matt Cain, Felix Hernandez and Domingo German.

Nobody expected a performance of this level by German considering he allowed 10 runs in his last start against the Seattle Mariners. Now, the Yankees are the team with most perfect games thrown in MLB history (4).