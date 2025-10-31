How many Canadian players are on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series roster?

Among the players on the Toronto Blue Jays roster who played for the team during the 2025 regular season and postseason, only one is Canadian: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the sole player representing the Canadian flag this year. The majority of the roster hail from the United States, with others from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

It is difficult to reconcile the fact that a team with such a deep connection to Canada, representing Toronto, features only one Canadian player on its roster. The second most dominant nationality on the Blue Jays roster is the Dominican Republic, though those players saw limited action with the club this year.

Developing story…