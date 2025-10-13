Mariners’ star Cal Raleigh records remarkable stat following Game 1 victory over Blue Jays

Cal Raleigh has been generating significant attention this season as the Seattle Mariners continue to surprise the MLB world with their remarkable performances, and their outing against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS was no exception.

Raleigh’s crucial contribution against the Blue Jays was key to securing a victory in the opening game of the series, further cementing his impressive statistics against the Canadian franchise this season. Over 14 games played against Toronto, Raleigh has notched his ninth home run at Rogers Centre.

In 2025, he has already accumulated 2 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 6 hits over five games, which has bolstered the Mariners’ record, including a postseason tally of 3-4 against the Blue Jays. Interestingly, while struggling at home against Toronto with a 0-3 standing, they are currently leading 3-1 at Rogers Centre.

With this setup, the Mariners’ catcher could be pivotal in the following games of the series, especially as the Blue Jays face a must-win scenario in Game 2, with Seattle having already gained an upper hand in the opening match. The pressure mounts in the ALCS as both teams vie for the title.

Raleigh’s comments after defeating the Blue Jays

Following Seattle’s Game 1 victory, Raleigh was among the players approached by the media regarding his performance and the game-changing home run he launched against Kevin Gausman, which led to John Schneider’s decision to pull the pitcher after that pivotal moment for the Mariners.

“To me, it’s about going out there and executing. We understand that every pitch is vital this time of year. I think everyone has that extra drive during the playoffs, wherever the games are played. It’s just that much more exhilarating,” Raleigh shared with the media after the game.

Raleigh’s standout stats in the regular season

Some might focus solely on Raleigh’s hitting prowess, marked by a formidable 62 home runs in 2025. However, his defensive credentials are equally impressive, with standout stats in his catching role throughout the regular season.

Raleigh has logged 1,072 innings caught, 17,329 pitches handled, and remarkably, zero passed balls in the regular season, leading these categories in the American League. Coupled with his hitting achievements, Raleigh is poised to continue his significant contribution as the Mariners pursue their first World Series title this year.

