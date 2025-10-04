Mets launch major coaching shake-up to back Juan Soto and reshape team for 2026

The New York Mets are making sweeping changes to their coaching staff, a move that many see as a way to better support stars like Juan Soto and strengthen the lineup around him. After a late-season collapse in August and September, the organization is determined to give its hitters and fielders the right guidance heading into 2025.

SNY reported on X that the shake-up will see several departures, including pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, bench coach John Gibbons. Catching instructor is also out, signaling one of the biggest staff overhauls the Mets have had in years.

The front office has also given assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach José Rosado permission to explore opportunities elsewhere while a new pitching coach is selected. The message is clear: after a brutal stretch that cost the team its postseason hopes, the Mets are resetting their staff to avoid a repeat in 2025.

Mets coaches to left the team

A refreshing coaching change could give the Mets a much-needed boost on both offense and defense next season. New voices and approaches may help hitters like Soto and his teammates maximize their potential at the plate while tightening up the fielding. The result could be a more efficient, confident team that’s happier and better prepared for the challenges of 2025.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner

Hitting coach Eric Chavez

Hitting coach Jeremy Barnes

Bench coach John Gibbons

Third base, infield coach Mike Sarbaugh

Catching instructor Glenn Sherlock

It’s not that the Mets struggled offensively this year—they produced 1,359 hits, just two more than last season. While that’s not a huge improvement, it’s also not bad. The team’s batting average was .249, slightly up from .246 in 2024, so the hope is that new coaches can build on what the outgoing staff already accomplished.