MLB Rumors: Mets’ alleged Pete Alonso offer could spell trouble for Blue Jays

One of the standout players drawing significant attention during the MLB offseason is Pete Alonso. Although the New York Mets extended a contract offer to retain the star slugger, Alonso was reportedly unsatisfied with the terms and is now exploring options with other teams for the 2025 season. Among potential suitors, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a key contender.

However, Alonso’s market appears to be narrowing. Mets owner Steve Cohen addressed the situation on Saturday, shedding light on the deal the franchise had presented to Alonso in hopes of keeping him on the roster. Despite the offer’s substantial financial value and a proposed three-year term, Alonso declined, leaving his future in limbo.

With the Mets‘ offer now public, other teams are crunching numbers to see if they can land the three-time All-Star. Yet, there are doubts about the Blue Jays’ willingness to meet the Mets’ offer. According to MLB insider Andy Martino of SNY, Toronto may not be prepared to spend at the same level.

“The final Mets offer that Alonso turned down—that’s going to be tough for him to beat with the Blue Jays, especially considering they only offered $60 million to Anthony Santander,“ Martino explained. This raises questions about whether Alonso and the Blue Jays are truly aligned in negotiations.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Jeff McNeil #1 after catching a pop fly in foul territory to end the 1st inning during Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Mets still considering Alonso’s return

According to Martino, the Mets remain open to the possibility of bringing back Alonso, despite the slugger rejecting their most recent offer. “We could head into Spring Training and still be talking about Alonso and the Mets reaching a deal,” Martino said.

Martino emphasized the Mets are in no rush to finalize a contract. “There’s no reason for the Mets to rush,” he noted. The last time the two sides negotiated was two years ago when Alonso reportedly turned down a $158 million contract extension.

Now, with The New York Times reporting that Alonso declined a $70 million deal, the Mets are still weighing their options. The possibility of Alonso staying with the team remains uncertain, and it may only be a matter of time before a decision is made, whether that’s Alonso signing with another franchise or continuing his tenure in Queens.

Cohen addresses Alonso negotiations

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mets owner Cohen made his stance on Alonso’s MLB future clear. While he expressed a desire to retain Alonso, Cohen acknowledged the challenges of reaching an agreement.

“We’ve made a significant offer,” Cohen said. “I don’t like the structures that have been presented back to us. I think they’re highly asymmetric and not in our favor. I feel strongly about that.”

However, Cohen left the door open for a potential reunion. “I will never say no; there’s always the possibility,” he added. “But the reality is we’re moving forward. As we continue to bring in players, it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is already a very expensive group of players.”