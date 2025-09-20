Nick Castellanos reveals issue with Rob Thomson communication that could alarm Phillies fans

Nick Castellanos recently hit his 250th career home run, an accomplishment that is highly appreciated within the Philadelphia Phillies organization. But during an interview about the milestone, he revealed that his communication with manager Rob Thomson in recent years has not been the best.

“I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. So that’s just, I play whenever he tells me to play and then I sit whenever he tells me to sit. … Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also I grew up communicating with somebody like my father, which is very blunt, direct and consistent,” Castellanos told Todd Zolecki.

This type of statement could be a warning for Phillies fans, who might suspect that Castellanos is closer to leaving than staying with the team. At least he clarified that he gets along well with his teammates, saying, “I’m here. We won a baseball game. You know, I hit my 250th. I have a good relationship with the guys in this clubhouse.”

