Nick Castellanos reveals issue with Rob Thomson communication that could alarm Phillies fans

The drama continues with Nick Castellanos and his relationship with Rob Thomson, at least according to what the player himself recently revealed in an interview that was full of all sorts of questions and which some Philadelphia Phillies fans have harshly criticized.

By Richard Tovar

© Getty ImagesNick Castellanos looks on against the Dodgers on September 17, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Nick Castellanos recently hit his 250th career home run, an accomplishment that is highly appreciated within the Philadelphia Phillies organization. But during an interview about the milestone, he revealed that his communication with manager Rob Thomson in recent years has not been the best.

“I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. So that’s just, I play whenever he tells me to play and then I sit whenever he tells me to sit. … Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also I grew up communicating with somebody like my father, which is very blunt, direct and consistent,” Castellanos told Todd Zolecki.

This type of statement could be a warning for Phillies fans, who might suspect that Castellanos is closer to leaving than staying with the team. At least he clarified that he gets along well with his teammates, saying, “I’m here. We won a baseball game. You know, I hit my 250th. I have a good relationship with the guys in this clubhouse.”

