Are Sam Darnold and Nick Emmanwori playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026 Super Bowl LX?

Sam Darnold has had an impressive resurgence in his NFL career over the past two years. In 2024, the quarterback led the Vikings to a 14-win season that, unfortunately for him, ended in a bittersweet early exit in the playoffs.

That led Minnesota to not be interested in giving him a contract extension, as they were confident in J.J. McCarthy, forcing Darnold to look for another team. When Sam became available, Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks did not hesitate. This resulted in a massive three-year, $100.5 million deal.

The veteran responded to that confidence with a 14‑3 record and the NFC West divisional title. In addition, in the postseason, the QB silenced his doubters by leading the Seattle to the Super Bowl. However, a worrying injury still looms.

Is Sam Darnold playing in 2026 Super Bowl?

Yes. Sam Darnold is playing in the 2026 Super Bowl for the Seahawks against the Patriots. In the latest report, the quarterback was a full participant in practice despite still dealing with an oblique injury. He has no designation, so he will be available.

Is Nick Emmanwori out for Seahawks vs Patriots in Super Bowl LX?

No. Despite injuring his ankle in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Nick Emmanwori was also a full participant in the latest practice and would play against the Patriots. Like Darnold, he has no designation on the injury report. The safety is ready to go.

