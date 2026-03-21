Phillies add Andrew Painter to rotation, move that could impact Zack Wheeler’s return

The Philadelphia Phillies have included top prospect Andrew Painter in their Opening Day rotation, a decision that could directly affect the recovery timeline of ace Zack Wheeler. Manager Rob Thomson confirmed that the 22-year-old right-hander will begin the season in the majors and is expected to start early in the first week.

Painter earned the opportunity after a strong spring, posting a 2.31 ERA with eight strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings. His performance helped solidify his place on the roster as Philadelphia looks to balance immediate results with long-term pitching depth.

The former first-round pick will now make his long-awaited major league debut, adding depth to a Phillies rotation that looks solid even without Zack Wheeler while the team manages injuries and workload.

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Painter’s role could ease pressure on Wheeler

Painter’s presence in the rotation gives Philadelphia added flexibility as Wheeler continues his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery. The veteran ace is expected to open the season on the injured list, and the team may benefit from not rushing his return.

Andrew Painter #76 of the Phillies throws a pitch against the Yankees. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

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If Painter performs well in his first starts, the Phillies can allow Wheeler more time to fully recover without needing to accelerate his rehab schedule. This scenario would help the team avoid unnecessary risk with one of its most important pitchers.

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Early performance may shape Phillies’ strategy

The situation could quickly change depending on Painter’s results. A strong start would stabilize the rotation and support a cautious plan for Wheeler, while struggles or injuries elsewhere could force the Phillies to adjust their approach.

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Philadelphia is also expected to monitor Painter’s workload closely after he missed significant time in previous seasons due to injury. Even so, his early role in the rotation positions him as a key factor not only for the team’s present success, but also for how and when Wheeler returns to the mound.

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