Nick Castellanos’ market takes a hit as NL team reportedly passes on former Bryce Harper teammate

Nick Castellanos has officially been released by the Philadelphia Phillies, and he is now expected to sign with another team. However, it was recently reported that the Marlins have no interest in adding him to their roster for the 2026 MLB season. Not only will he no longer play alongside Bryce Harper, but his path back to everyday work could now become more complicated.

“The Marlins do NOT have interest in Nick Castellanos, per sources,” Isaac Azout of Fish On First reported in a brief update. Considering that the former Phillies outfielder is a Miami native, it is a tough blow for him and his camp not to be able to stay in the city where he grew up.

Of course, the Marlins are not the only MLB team. Other clubs could still show interest in Castellanos, who has not posted terrible numbers. However, with a $20 million salary, he could prove too expensive for some organizations, one of the main reasons the Phillies had such difficulty finding a trade partner for him.

Castellanos does not have an agent to help with the process

That is the reality. Castellanos currently does not have representation and is acting as his own agent. That means he will personally have to take the lead in finding a new team for the 2026 season, this time without Harper.

As of now, potential suitors have not publicly expressed interest. However, there is at least a “small” list of possible landing spots for next season. According to Jon Heyman: “Potential fits may include Padres, Jays, A’s, Rangers, Reds. Uncertain where interest lies.”

Castellanos owns a .270 career batting average. Last season, in 147 games with the Phillies, his final year with the club, he posted a .250 average with 137 hits, 17 home runs, and 72 RBIs. He outproduced Harper in hits and runs and even struck out less than his former teammate.