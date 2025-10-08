Phillies’ star Bryce Harper shares heartwarming thoughts ahead of Game 3 vs. Dodgers

Bryce Harper, a standout player for the Philadelphia Phillies, has yet to fully unleash his talent in the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahead of Game 3, with a prime opportunity to shine, Harper took a moment to share an intimate and heartfelt message with fans.

“I’ve got an incredible wife,” Harper said, reflecting on the recent birth of their fourth child prior to the pivotal game against the Dodgers. “She delivered in just three pushes and within 30 seconds. She is an absolute force. Women, what an incredible group,” he added, expressing awe at his wife’s strength.

“Holding your son for the first time is one of the greatest moments of my life,” Harper shared with the media. “I love the game, but at the end of the day, my family means the most to me. I definitely miss them right now.”

Through his message, Harper demonstrates that his focus remains sharp for the postseason challenge. Perhaps the inspiration drawn from his family will motivate him to lead the team to perform as decisively as they did in the regular season. Despite the current struggles, the opportunity for a strong showing still exists.

Harper’s insight on being booed by fans

As the Phillies battle to maintain their postseason aspirations, Bryce Harper stands poised as a crucial player for the team as they prepare to face the daunting challenge of the Dodgers.

Addressing the topic of being booed by fans, Harper delivered a candid response to the media. “I love the Bank. I love the fans. I’d boo myself if I struck out. If we deserve to be booed, it’s because these fans spend their hard-earned dollars to support us, and they expect greatness. We have some of the best fans in baseball. They push me to play better, and I relish it,” Harper expressed.

Harper’s take on Nola as starting pitcher

With Aaron Nola slated as the starting pitcher for Game 3 against the Dodgers, Phillies star Harper offered his perspective on Nola’s ability to elevate the team in this pivotal moment of the series.

“Hopefully, he goes nine shutty and we can call it a day,” Harper remarked about Nola, who is set to make his postseason debut. Nola’s performance could be instrumental in navigating the challenging situation the team currently faces in the season.

