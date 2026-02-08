Super Bowl LX: The flyover aircraft for the 2026 Seahawks vs Patriots game at Levi’s Stadium

As the stage is set for the most anticipated showdown of the NFL season, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are ready to battle for glory in Super Bowl LX. Levi’s Stadium is expected to be packed to capacity, buzzing with excitement and brimming with possibilities for unforgettable moments today.

One highlight of this year’s Super Bowl spectacle will be the iconic flyover, showcasing an impressive display of aerial prowess. This year’s formation features an eight-ship lineup, including two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, two F-15C Eagles from Fresno Air National Guard Base, alongside a pair of U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, and two F-35C Lightning IIs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

This impressive airshow will take place just minutes before kickoff, continuing a tradition that dates back to the inaugural Super Bowl in 1967. The flyover always sets the tone for the game, adding to the monumental atmosphere for this game between Patriots and Seahawks.

In addition to the aircraft display, Super Bowl LX attendees can look forward to a stirring rendition of the national anthem will be performed by a renowned artist, setting the stage for a memorable game experience.

Levi’s Stadium

Anticipation builds for Super Bowl LX events

Beyond the gripping gridiron battle, Super Bowl LX promises more excitement with a lineup of events designed to captivate and engage fans. The individual tasked introducing Patriots and Seahawks elevates the expectation for the event to start.

A highly anticipated pre-game performance by iconic rock band Green Day is also on the agenda, stirring significant buzz on social media given their legendary status in music history.

Super Bowl LX isn’t just about touchdowns and jaw-dropping plays; it is a cultural spectacle. Alongside the riveting sports action between Patriots and Seahawks, the additional shows and performances aim to amplify the electric atmosphere at Levi’s Stadium, making it an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.