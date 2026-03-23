Six NY Yankees players fighting for final roster spots ahead of Opening Day cutoff

As the pageantry of Opening Day approaches, the New York Yankees are putting the final touches on the 26-man roster they’ll carry into the 2026 season.

While the core of the lineup is set, manager Aaron Boone and the front office spent the weekend narrowing down the final few seats on the plane to San Francisco.

With veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk officially securing his spot on Saturday, the focus has shifted to the fringe of the bullpen and the bench. The Yankees are nearly ready to take on the Giants at Oracle Park, but a few high-stakes decisions remain for the “Bronx Bombers.”

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The roster bubble: Who’s in and who’s out?

The Yankees have already begun the difficult process of trimming the fat. Here is a breakdown of where the remaining bubble candidates stand:

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Cade Winquest: The Rule 5 Draft pick is in a “use it or lose it” situation. If the right-hander doesn’t break camp on the active roster, he must be offered back to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Carlos Lagrange: While he was recently assigned to minor league camp, his triple-digit heat and dominant spring performance suggest he’ll be the first man called up when the Yankees need a fresh arm in April.

Kervin Castro: The 27-year-old has been a spring revelation, posting a minuscule 0.96 ERA. Castro’s “funk” and mid-90s heater have forced Boone’s hand in a crowded bullpen battle.

Oswaldo Cabrera: Despite the Yankees reportedly made a decision on him , Cabrera’s bat went cold this spring (.143 AVG), and the team opted for more consistent veteran depth.

, Cabrera’s bat went cold this spring (.143 AVG), and the team opted for more consistent veteran depth. Max Schuemann: He provides emergency depth across the diamond, but for now, he’ll wait in the wings behind Jose Caballero and Ryan McMahon.

Paul Goldschmidt: “Goldy” is a lock, but his role has evolved. At 38, the veteran is embracing a mentorship role for emerging star Ben Rice.

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Locked and loaded for San Francisco

While the final bullpen spot remains a toss-up between Winquest and Castro, the heavy hitters are ready for the bright lights of the Giants’ home opener.

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see also NY Yankees reassign DeJong, option multiple players in latest roster moves before Opening Day

Day-to-day lineup Judge (RF), Bellinger (LF), Grisham (CF), Chisholm Jr. (2B), McMahon (3B), Caballero (SS), Rice (1B), Wells (C), Stanton (DH).

Pitching rotation Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil (in doubt)

High leverage bullpen David Bednar (Closer), Camilo Doval, Fernando Cruz.

Bench Amed Rosario, Randal Grichuk, J.C. Escarra.



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