What happens if the Blue Jays lose Game 6 vs the Mariners in the ALCS today?

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners are on the verge of deciding who will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. With Game 6 looming in the ALCS, anticipation is running high as the Blue Jays play at home, buoyed by their passionate supporters.

Leading into this pivotal matchup, the Blue Jays are relying on the brilliance of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been exceptional throughout the series against the Mariners. Guerrero has consistently demonstrated why he is the standout star of the Canadian franchise.

However, the Mariners are enjoying one of the best seasons in their history. Eugenio Suarez has been hitting home runs with legendary prowess, while Cal Raleigh has proven that catchers can be pivotal in a team’s journey. Seattle is eager to secure their first-ever ALCS title.

Given this scenario, fans from both teams are bracing for an incredible showdown between two of the premier franchises in the American League. Both teams have already dispatched formidable opponents such as the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers in the Divisional Series.

What happens if the Blue Jays lose Game 6 vs. the Mariners?

If the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners in Game 6, their postseason journey will end. The Mariners would advance to their first World Series, set to face the Dodgers, who already claimed their spot by overpowering the Milwaukee Brewers.

Such an outcome would be disheartening for the Blue Jays, a team that demonstrated championship potential during the regular season. However, those accomplishments mean little if they cannot deliver in the postseason.

What happens if the Blue Jays win Game 6 vs. the Mariners?

A victory for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 would force a decisive Game 7 to determine the American League champion, who will face the Dodgers in the World Series later this week.

Both franchises are poised for battle, with the series still open and the Mariners holding a 3-2 edge. Nonetheless, there is still a chance for the Blue Jays to stage a comeback, while Seattle aims to cap their impressive run with glory and delight their fervent fan base this year.

