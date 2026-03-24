Willy Adames explains what could change everything for Giants in 2026

Willy Adames joined the San Francisco Giants just last year, but one season has been enough for him to understand what the team needs to improve in 2026. He believes the key will be enjoying the game more with his teammates.

Shayna Rubin reported on X (@shaynarubin) the shortstop’s recent comments: “Willy Adames said the Giants’ goal this year to break away from mediocrity is to ‘have more fun.’ ‘Feels like the group we have this year, they like to have fun… We had some tough stretches that needed some fun, and now we have it.’”

As an eight-year MLB veteran with 35 postseason games, Adames’ perspective carries weight. He played 160 games with the Giants last season, finishing with a .225 batting average, giving him firsthand insight into what the team needs to succeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When was the last time the Giants made the postseason?

Since 2021, the Giants have missed the postseason, losing in the NLDS to the Dodgers 3-2. Between 2015 and 2025, they only reached the playoffs twice, marking a decade of struggles for the franchise that last won a World Series in 2014.

Advertisement

Remembering the Giants roster from 2010-2014 is recalling a dominant team that won three World Series in a short span, overpowering top teams before entering the dry spell they currently face and entering the 2026 against big contenders.

Advertisement

see also Spring Training standouts: Former Mets Luis Angel Acuña among the top performers

Adames could have another strong season in 2026, similar to his final year in Milwaukee when he was on the MVP ballot, an honor he’s achieved only twice in his career. With a seven-year, $182 million contract, he should feel inspired to deliver another big season.