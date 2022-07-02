Draymond Green is quite confident in the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning back-to-back NBA championships. However, there's one team that could give them a lot of trouble.

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the world right now. They proved that the dynasty was alive and well by going back to the NBA Finals and reclaiming the throne with their fourth NBA championship in the past eight seasons.

Needless to say, this was quite an emotional title for the Dubs' core. People counted Klay Thompson out and even claimed they should trade him. Stephen Curry finally won his Finals MVP, and Draymond Green kept all the receipts.

That's why the Michigan State product has been more active than ever on social media and giving interviews. He's making sure everybody eats their words, firing bold opinions in all directions. Recently, he had one of his hottest takes yet.

Draymond Green Says Warriors Will Win 3 Of The Next 4 NBA Championships

“We’ll win 3 of the next 4 championships," Green said on The Old Man & The Tree. "We've talked about that. I've said it plenty of times, we have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor. Bring up the age thing, that's something to talk about, but it doesn't really reflect how we approach this playoff journey, our confidence in what we can do going forward.

Green Says Only The Clippers Could Beat The Warriors

However, Green knows that there's still that one team that could give the Warriors hell if they match at full strength. According to the former DPOY, the Los Angeles Clippers could be a legit threat:

"Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA, arguably the best... and then they have great players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George," Geen said. "The guys that they are filling in with Robert Covington and Norman Powell, already have Marcus Morris there and Reggie Jackson, they are a real threat... that's a real threat and a problem."

On paper, the Clippers should be considered the team to beat in the Western Conference or at least top-3, but constant injuries have prevented them from reaching their ceiling. Maybe, 2023 will be the year they finally get over the hump.