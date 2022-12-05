The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season matchup. The Lakers want to continue their road trip with another win, while the Cavaliers want to leave behind their last awful performance. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a blast after the win over the Washington Wizards. With an unstoppable Anthony Davis who pulled up 55 points, with 17 rebounds, and one assist in 38 playing minutes. Davis has leveled up his game to carry the Lakers in the last couple of games, and with the return of LeBron James to the court, the duo will try to win as many games as they can to overcome the losing 10-12 record they hold in the Western Conference.

On the other side, the Cleveland Cavaliers performance on the road changes completely when they are at home. In fact, just in the 2022-2023 NBA Season, the Cavaliers hold a 10-1 record at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With Donovan Mitchell as the scoring leader with 28 points per game, the Cavs found the right to be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers will face each other two times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, in the last regular season, the Cavaliers went unbeaten with 2 wins over the Lakers. As well as this season, where these two teams have feaced each other once.

In fact, the last time these two sides played against each other was at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. In that game, Donovan Mitchell pulled up 33 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists for the Cavs, while LeBron James pulled up 27 points with 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Lakers.

How to watch or live stream free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Season matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers will be playedon Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as on TNT, blacked out in LA, and Spectrum SN in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this NBA Regular Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Cleveland Cavaliers with -225 odds, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +185 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 222.5 points with -110 odds for this amazing game of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!