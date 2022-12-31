The Denver Nuggts will play against Boston Celtics at the Ball Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Denver Nuggets will face the Boston Celtics at the Ball Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Nuggets seek their eighth win at home, while the Celtics seek their ninth win of this month. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Denver Nuggets probably are enjoying their best performance in awhile. With Nikola Jokic averaging 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists per game in the current season, the team managed by Michael Malone holds now the first place of the Western Conference, side by side with the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the other side, the Boston Celtics with a 3-2 record on the road in December will try to catch up their score coming as the Eastern Conference leaders with a lot of advantage. In fact, the team managed by Joe Mazzulla have the most wins in the East holding a four-game winning streak as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown produce at least 70 points per game.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Probably two of the best three teams in the NBA, right now will play against each other. The Boston Celtics holding the first place of the Eastern Conference visiting one of the two teams with the best record in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets. Also, both teams have one firm candidate for the Most Valuable Player award for this season.

In fact, in the last meeting between these two sides, Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, with 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Celtics, while Nikola Jokic pulled up 29 points, with 9 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Nuggets. However, the Celtics took the win at the TD Garden in Boston.

How to watch or live stream free Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics to be played on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass, NCBS Boston, and Altitude in the US.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season matchup. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Boston Celtics with -115 odds, while the Denver Nuggets have -105 odds to win at the Ball Arena. The Over/Under Line is set to 235.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!