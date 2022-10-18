The Denver Nuggets will have their season opener for the 2022-2023 NBA Season on Wednesday, October 19 night. Here, you will find out all the key information about how to watch the entire regular-season schedule for the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets open their 2022-2023 NBA Season schedule against the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City. This season-opener will open up their 47th season as an NBA franchise. The High-Mile City franchise want to pass up their last season perfomance that ended with a loss to the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Playoffs First Round.

With the two-time MVP award winner Nikola Jokic still as a Denver Nuggets player, alongside Kevin Porter Jr as their young star, and the most anticipated return of point guard Jamal Murray, the team managed by Michael Malone will try to finish as high as possible in the regular season to avoid big-time rivals before the crucial playoff stage.

However, the Western Conference is probably the toughest to play in. With teams like the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Memphis Grizzlies, among the top candidates to finish at the top of the standings for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. It's not going to be easy, however, the Denver Nuggets' fans have to be there for their team until the end.

How to watch Denver Nuggets games in 2022-23 NBA season

If you currently live in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and South Dakota, and you happen to be a Denver Nuggets' fan, there's a way to watch each and every game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season at the comfort of your own devices.

The entire schedule for the Denver Nuggets games home or on the road of the 2022-2023 NBA Season will be available to watch or live stream on Altitute Sports. For example, the season-opener game at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial).

As well as the opening week for the Denver Nuggets, which includes games against the current NBA Champion, the Golden State Warriors. As well as, the matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers. All the way to the final regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings on April, 2023.