The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will play against each other at the Ball Arena in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will face off at the Ball Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Nuggets seek their seventh win at home, while the Heat seek their fifth win on the road. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Denver Nuggets probably are enjoying their best performance in awhile. With Nikola Jokic averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists per game in the current season, the team managed by Michael Malone improved a lot since last season. Especially thanks to their home record, which holds a six-game winning streak as of now.

On the other side, the Miami Heat with two consecutive wins, could be in the beginning of a winning streak with nice pace and good performances by their best players such as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. However, the team managed by Erik Spoelstra should be able to beat a championship-contender team to prove it.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat play in different conferences, these two sides only meet once twice per season. In fact, the Nuggets have won their last four meetings between these two teams. The unbeaten record for the West leaders could continue as the Nuggets have lost just once this month.

Although the Miami Heat have a winning record of 5 wins and 1 loss on the road this month, the last time these two teams played against each other at the Ball Arena in Denver Colorado, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points with 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Bam Adebayo pulled up 21 points with 6 rebounds for the Heat.

How to watch or live stream free Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat to be played on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass, Bally Sun, and Altitude in the US.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season matchup. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Denver Nuggets with -190 odds, while the Miami Heat have +155 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 223.5 points with -110 odds for this amazing matchup of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!



