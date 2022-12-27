Golden State Warriors will face Utah Jazz in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

It will be an interesting duel between two teams fighting Play-in positions. On the one hand, the locals who for the moment cannot leave behind the negative record they have had since almost the beginning of the season. Right now they are 16-18, and a victory would allow them to get very close to the positive balance.

Their rivals are the team that is immediately above them, although in this case with a positive record. The Utah Jazz are now 19-17 and want to continue improving their record to get closer to the playoff positions, which they are not that far from. Of course, for this they need victory.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at the Chase Center will be the third of three they must play this regular season. The first two were a 129-118 victory for the Warriors, in a game that took place on November 26; and the second, which was played on December 7, was a 124-123 victory for the Jazz.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz to be played this Wednesday, December 28 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. However, it is likely that the Utah Jazz will be selected, albeit by very little difference.

