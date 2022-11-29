The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Lakers seek their eighth win of the season, while the Blazers want to keep their good perfomance in California.

The Los Angeles Lakers have earned their respect back despite their 7-12 record. In fact, as LeBron James is coming back to his healthy form, Anthony Davis keeps delivering as the leader on the court, and Russell Westbrook leads up the second unit of the team managed by Darvin Ham. It seems like a matter of time to see a winning record for the LA franchise.

On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers will have to learn to win games without Damian Lillard again. With a similar injury but way less serious than before the 32-year-old have missed already the past 4 games for the Blazers. At the end, it could be become a problem, as the team was getting a huge boost with him on the court.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers will face each other four times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, last season, both won over the other team at least two times. Also, each team won at least once at home, and once on the road. A pretty close matchup, if you’d ask.

The last time these two sides played against each other was this season at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. In that game, Lillard dropped 41 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists for the Blazers, while LeBron James pulled up 31 points with 8 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Lakers.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers in the US

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Los Angeles Lakers with -164 odds, while the Portland Trail Blazers have +135 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 211.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

BetMGM Los Angeles Lakers -164 Over/Under 211.5 points -110 Portland Trail Blazers +135

*Odds via BetMGM