Brooklyn Nets will meet with Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 190th regular-season game. The Detroit Pistons are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 109 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 80 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 18, 2022, and it ended in a 124-121 win for the Nets away in Detroit. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Date

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons will be played on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022-23

The match to be played between Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit, YES.