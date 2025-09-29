Andrew Wiggins sends clear message to Heat after trade rumors involving LeBron James’ Lakers

The Miami Heat have been building a project to position themselves as a team to watch and, who knows, maybe pull off a surprise this NBA season. With Tyler Herro leading the way alongside Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, their core looks promising. Wiggins’ future in the franchise is now more secure after weeks of rumors tied him to the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

Though Wiggins had been content in Golden State, he made clear Monday that he was “very excited” to be with the Heat for a full season. While trade speculation followed him during the summer, the Heat ultimately decided in July to keep him. “I feel blessed to be here,” he said. “I feel Miami is a great city that has a great organization. I love my teammates and coaching staff. I’m preparing for a big year.”

He remains one of the best defenders on the team because of his footwork and torque, and he managed to put up solid scoring numbers in 17 games. Still, he wasn’t quite the same player who helped the Golden State Warriors win an NBA title in 2021–22. Now, with a new season ahead, there’s optimism he can show the best version of himself.

Wiggins’ overall numbers in those 17 regular-season games with the Heat were respectable: 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 45.8% shooting and 36% from three. But he struggled finishing at the rim and, like several of his teammates, disappeared in the playoffs.

Lakers rumors and Miami’s decision

In recent weeks, rumors surfaced about the Lakers’ interest in Wiggins, but those talks never went further. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, despite Los Angeles exploring the idea of acquiring the former No. 1 overall pick this offseason, the Heat had no plans to trade him before the 2025–26 campaign.

“At this time, Miami holds no desire to trade Wiggins before the 2025–26 season, and they are operating under the mindset of evaluating his production and fit before the trade deadline,” Siegel reported, noting the Heat want to see how Wiggins performs early in the season before making any decisions.

That means Wiggins is aiming for a strong start. If he finds his old rhythm and finishes better through traffic, the Heat will add another All-Star caliber option who can relieve pressure from Herro, Norman Powell and Adebayo. Players like Wiggins, who can create their own shot, become even more valuable once defenses tighten in the playoffs.

He will also get the chance to showcase more of his game at the start of the season while the Heat wait for Herro’s return. At age 30, Wiggins still has the energy, wants to prove more, and finds himself in an environment well-suited for his talents.