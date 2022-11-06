The Atlanta Hawks will host Milwaukee Bucks at the State Farm Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Bucks will try to increase their winning streak to ten straight games, while the Hawks want to avoid a second straight loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo's side.

The Milwaukee Bucks want to keep their winning streak as long as they can. The top team of the Eastern Conference are the only team unbeaten so far with the 9-0 record. In fact, the Bucks are five wins away from the second best start of an NBA season. Also, Giannis Antetokounmpo has pulled up the second-best points per game rate (32 ppg) with less than 10 games so far. And, yet the Bucks are still waiting on Khris Middleton.

On the other side, the Atlanta Hawks have started with a good overall performance as the top team in the south east division, and the fourth place of the Eastern Conference. Above of teams like the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Miami Heat, who are expected to be placed where the team led by Trae Young is.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks will face each other three times this season. In fact, the Bucks have already won over the Hawks at the Fiserv Forum. As well as last season, where the former NBA Champion led the head-to-head with 2 wins and 1 loss.

In fact, the last time these two sides played against each other, the Hawks point guard Trae Young pulled up his season-high of 42 points, with 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Clint Capela went for the double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. While Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both pulled 34 points each. Also, the Greek Freak registered 17 rebounds, for his second double-double game in the season.

How to watch or live stream free Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will be available to watch on NBA League Pass, Bally WI & SE in the US.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

