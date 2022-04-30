The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will begin the conference semifinals in the East. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks will face each other this Sunday, May 1, in what will be Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The Celtics come from sweeping their rivals in what was the first round of these 2022 Playoffs. It was expected to be one of the most even series due to the great Brooklyn Nets team, whose 7th place clearly did not reflect the level they had at beginning and end of the regular season. They were 4 close games, but in which the Celtics proved to be superior and hence the final 4-0.

In the case of the Milwaukee Bucks, they were expected to sweep the Chicago Bulls and they narrowly missed it: it was 4-1 in a series in which they were vastly superior, but with a Game 2 (which the Bulls won 114-110) with some neglect. The Wisconsin franchise is one of the candidates to be champions and they will have a difficult series against the tough Celtics.

Live Stream: Sling

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Without a doubt, this will be one of the most attractive series of the Conference semifinals taking into account the parity that exists between both teams. Given how strong the Celtics have been since the middle of the regular season so far, they may have a slight edge, plus the fact that they played one less game.

However, despite being the underdogs, the Milwaukee Bucks have a great team and plenty of tools to beat the Celtics. Although it is true that they played one more game, with which one might think that the Celtics would arrive a little more rested, the Bucks' 5 games have been less demanding than the 4 that Boston played against Brooklyn. The performance of the stars of each team will be essential to make the difference between two very even teams.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boston Celtics are the favorites to take the victory with 1.53 odds, while 2.55 odds will be for the Milwaukee Bucks victory.

