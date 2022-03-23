Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards face each other on Thursday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will come against Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 221st regular-season game. Interestingly, the Milwaukee Bucks are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 126 direct duels to this day, while the Washington Wizards have celebrated a triumph in 94 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 1, 2022, and it ended in a 112-98 win for the Bucks at home in Milwaukee. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times, losing twice (LWWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Washington Wizards have lost four of their last five matches (LLLWL).

The Bucks currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. While the Wizards are placed nine positions below them, in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.423. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 29, 1968, and it ended in a 129-112 win for the then-Bullets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, to be played on Thursday, at the Fiserv Forum, will be broadcast on fuboTV, as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

PointsBet Handicap TBD Total TBD

* Odds by PointsBet