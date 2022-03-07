Brooklyn Nets will visit Charlotte at the Spectrum Center this Tuesday, March 8. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Spectrum Center this Tuesday, March 8 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams whose path in this NBA regular season has been very similar face each other. Both have started very well, but then they have been getting worse until they are fighting for the last places in the Play-in. Of the two, who undoubtedly fell worse were the Brooklyn Nets (3-17 in their last 20 games), who at one point were even leaders of the Eastern Conference.

In the case of the Charlotte Hornets, although their fall was not as resounding as the Nets, they were at some point comfortable in direct qualifying positions for the Playoffs, while now the poor results, like the Nets, have led them to fight for the last two places in the Play-in. Of course the objective of both this game is to maintain their position (both have a record of 32-33) so that neither the Hawks nor the Wizards can surpass them.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets will play this Tuesday, March 8 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Spectrum Center will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 24 with a victory for the Hornets by 131-107.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Tuesday, March 8, at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SE-CHA, YES.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Choosing the favorites in this case will be almost like flipping a coin: it could be for either of them.

