Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the United Center today, April 5 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular season is coming to an end and in one of the last remaining games, two rivals face each other who will undoubtedly put up a fight in the Eastern Conference. On the one hand, the Milwaukee Bucks, who still have a chance to be leaders, although with 4 games ahead, it is difficult for them to take the place from the Heat.

On the other hand, there are the Chicago Bulls, who have not yet secured their place in the Playoffs since the Cleveland Cavaliers, only two wins away from them, could take them away. It is for this reason that it is essential for the Bulls to obtain at least three wins in the four that lie ahead. Of course, if they beat the Bucks, their presence in the Playoffs would begin to be assured.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Tuesday, April 5 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the United Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for the Bucks on January 21, March 4 and March 22 by 94-90 and 118-112 and 126-98, respectively.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Tuesday, April 5, at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers put the Milwaukee Bucks as favorites to take this one. According to BetMGM, the Bucks have odds of 1.45, while the Chicago Bulls have 2.80. The total is at 232.5.

