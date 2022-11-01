The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics will face-off at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face each other at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. This back-to-back game is a must-watch as last time it went to overtime. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have found a good roster to compete against the league in every level. It's no coincidence that the team managed by J. B. Bickerstaff has a five-game winning streak after their season-opener loss to the Toronto Raptors. However, Donovan Mitchell seems to be the only offensive option for the Cavs, as he already has pulled up 193 points, 98 points more than Evan Mobley, who is the second player with most points in the Cavs' roster.

On the other side, the Boston Celtics have started with a good performance overall with a 3-2 record. Despite their internal issues, the 2022 Runners-up have stepped up to the challenge that could go worse if the Celtics end up losing coach Ime Udoka, but the interim coach Joe Mazzulla isn't a bad option for the entire 2022-23 NBA Season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This matchup is the second time of three games in which the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers face-off during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, the first time these two sides faced against each other, the 2022 NBA Runners-up lost to the Cavs after overtime at the TD Garden in Boston.

In fact, the game held at the TD Garden in Boston was unbelievable. In that game, both Celtics' leaders Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum pulled up 32 points, while the new Cavs' player Donovan Mitchell got a season-high of 41 points, as well as point guard Caris LeVert.

How to watch or live stream free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Cleveland Cavaliers andthe Boston Celtics to be played on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as ESPN, NBCS Boston, and Bally OH in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished, those markets aren't open yet. However, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.

