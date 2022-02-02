Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are set to go face to face at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 229th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the huge favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 150 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 78 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 3, 2021, and it ended in a 119-115 win for the Clippers away at the former Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Los Angeles Clippers have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two games (WWLWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing worse and have won only one game in their last five matches (LWLLL).

The Lakers currently sit in ninth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.471. While the Clippers are placed right above them, in eighth place on the Western Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.491. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1970, and it ended in a 104-90 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Thursday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Clippers' recent form, we can expect them to beat their arch-rivals.

* Odds via FanDuel