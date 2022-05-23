Dallas Mavericks are in elimination jeopardy ahead of Game 4 of the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will have their first chance to clinch the Western Conference title against Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Golden State Warriors are one step away from the Western Conference title and their first NBA Finals in 3 years. Stephen Curry led the Warriors' offensive line with 31 points and 11 assists, while Andre Wiggins pulled up 27 points with 11 rebounds to close down a 109-100 win on the road.

On the other side, Dallas Mavericks couldn't use the home-court advantage to their favor. Once again, Luka Doncic pulled up 40 points with 11 rebounds, while Spencer Dinwiddie registered 26 points. The Mavericks need to win this game to avoid a sweep in their first West Conference Finals in 11 years.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warrios: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Golden State Warriors continue to head as favorites to clinch the Western Conference title. The Warriors have lost 3 games through their NBA Playoffs run to come off almost perfect to a possible final game at Dallas. Stephen Curry has one of the most clutch NBA Playoffs run of his career, while the return of Klay Thompson gave the Warriors a backup to win important games. In addition, Andrew Wiggins has gained confidence in the West Conference finals, whereas Jordan Poole has become a role player to the Warriors, but with a lot of clutch moments, though.

On the other side, it may seemed that the Dallas Mavericks' NBA Playoffs run is coming to an end. However, the team managed by Jason Kidd has taught everyone that they might have what it takes to strecht out a little bit more this Western Conference Finals series. Luka Doncic has played like he has been at this position many times, but his team hasn't back him up to keep or shorten the Warriors lead in this series. Will the Mavericks be sweep out by the Warriors?

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 4 between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas will be available in the United States to watch on Sling TV (50% off your first month) as well as TNT.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

Warriors are leading 3-0 up this series after last Sunday’s win. Mavericks are in elimination jeopardy, so they need to win this game at Dallas. According to Caesars, the favorites are Golden State Warriors with -105 odds to win, while Dallas Mavericks have -115 odds to avoid elimination. The Over/Under Line is set to 215.5 points for Game 4 of this Western Conference Finals series.

