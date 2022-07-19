Deandre Ayton was between offers Finally, he decided to take the Phoenix Suns’ max deal to stay. All of the Suns’ player information about his new contract and salary is right below.

Deandre Ayton was the first No.1 Overall pick in the Phoenix Suns' history. He was selected in the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, the Bahamas-born player has played for the Arizona franchise for four straight NBA seasons.

The 6-foot-11 player made his NBA debut on October 17, 2018 for the Suns. Then, he pulled up 16 points with 10 rebounds as a rookie. Thanks to those stats, he was named as the runner-up to the Rookie of Year award, as well as to the All-Rookie NBA First team.

In fact, Ayton had a offer sheet on the table given by Indiana Pacers with the same 4-year deal. However, as he was an unrestricted free agent, the Suns had 48 hours to match up the largest offer sheet in NBA history or let Ayton go to the Pacers without anything in return.

Deandre Ayton's contract

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Deandre Ayton signed a 4-year deal worth $132,929,128 with the Phoenix Suns in a super-max extension. This deal includes an annual average salary of $33,232,282. In the 2022-23 NBA Season, Ayton will earn a base salary of $30,913,750.

Deandre Ayton's net worth

Deandre Ayton's net worth is currently under the estimate amount of $35 million-dollars, according to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth. Also, according to the specialized site Spotrac, Ayton has earned $39,781,548 during his 4 seasons as a Suns' player. Therefore, it is safe to conclude Ayton's net worth is around the estimated amount mention before. This due to the undisclosed endorsment deals that Ayton has with several brands.