Denver Nuggets will face Boston Celtics at the Ball Arena this Sunday, March 20. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Ball Arena this Sunday, March 20 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are coming off a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers by 119-116. While the Nuggets' performances have been very solid throughout the regular season, in the last 10 games they are 6-4 and that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to come within just one win. That's why they need to get back to victory soon and not give Wolves a chance to match them.

In the case of the Boston Celtics, they are clearly a team that has gone from low to high in the regular season. From 11th position they have risen until now to reach fourth place, displacing the Chicago Bulls, and just one victory behind the second, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics want to finish as high as possible and for that they must win the few remaining games.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: FuboTV

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will play this Sunday, March 20 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Ball Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 11, and at that time it was a 108-102 victory for the Celtics.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, March 20, at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Altitude, NBC Sports Boston.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. The truth is, it will not be easy to decide who will be the favorites since both have fairly equal strength.

