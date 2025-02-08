Draymond Green sets the record straight on what the Warriors need from Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors made waves by acquiring a star-caliber player in Jimmy Butler to help Stephen Curry in his pursuit of a fifth NBA championship. With Klay Thompson’s departure leaving a significant gap in scoring, Draymond Green believes the former Miami Heat standout is the perfect piece to fill the void.

While the Warriors initially targeted Kevin Durant as their primary option, the Phoenix Suns forward made it clear to Curry that he had no plans to return to the Bay Area.

The Warriors pivoted, executing a blockbuster three-team trade to land Butler. In the deal, Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick to Miami. While Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III were shipped to the Detroit Pistons.

Following a 120-112 loss to the Lakers, Green expressed his excitement about Butler joining the team, emphasizing how well the All-Star forward fits the Warriors’ current needs.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs. (Megan Briggs / Getty)

“I’m excited to get Jimmy here,” Green said to reporters. “We know who Jimmy is and what he’s capable of, and we need that. We need that type of fire. So, definitely looking forward to him bringing his toughness, his leadership, his scoring ability, defense—just everything he brings. I think it’ll be the perfect fit”.

Green weighs in on Durant’s rejection

Although some Warriors fans were frustrated that Durant had no interest in returning to the team, Green made it clear that he wasn’t concerned about the two-time Finals MVP’s decision.

“Didn’t affect my life one bit,” Green told Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina when asked about Durant’s choice. When Medina pressed further, Green responded bluntly: “Why would it? I don’t concern myself with guys who aren’t here“.

Stephen Curry about Butler’s arrival

Warriors leader Stephen Curry also shared his thoughts on Butler’s addition, highlighting the unique skill set the former Miami Heat star brings to the team. “He’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody you have to account for no matter where he is on the floor,” Curry explained. “He plays at his own speed, he can get to the foul line, take advantage of matchups… He’s obviously a competitor at the highest level”.

Butler’s arrival signals a new chapter for the Warriors as they aim to remain competitive in the Western Conference and contend for another championship. With Green and Curry fully embracing their new teammate, the pressure is on for Butler to deliver and meet the lofty expectations of Dub Nation.