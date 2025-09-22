Fred VanVleet injured: Rockets’ updated lineup without him to start 2025-26 NBA season

The Houston Rockets projected like one of the best teams in the NBA for the upcoming years after landing Kevin Durant. However, the team just got hit with very bad news before the season even starts. Their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, is badly injured and now the team needs to rearrange their starting lineup.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, VanVleet suffered a torn ACL that could potentially end his season before it even tips off. Now, this is how the lineup should look:
- Point Guard: Amen Thompson
- Shooting Guard: Reed Sheppard
- Small Forward: Kevin Durant
- Power Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
This is a developing story…
