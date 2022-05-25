Dallas Mavericks have to pull off one more win for Game 5 of the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors are leading up 3-1 to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Golden State Warriors blew out the perfect chance to close out the Western Conference Finals. Stephen Curry was the only player that pulled up 20 points for his side. Players that were important in the previous games like Kevon Looney registered 3 points while Andrew Wiggins pulled up 13 points. However, the Dubs will have a new chance at home to clinch the Western Conference title.

Whereas Dallas Mavericks surprised everyone with their performance. Finally another player rather than Luka Doncic put up more than 20 points. It was Dorian Finney-Smith with 23 points. While the Slovenian superstar registered 30 points. Now, the Mavs will have a new chance on the road to shorten the 3-1 lead.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Thursday May 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

Golden State Warriors are still the favorites to clinch the Western Conference title, especially at home. However their last performance was ununexpectedly bad. The Warriors were surprised by the Mavericks when they took a considerable lead in the first half. But as seen before, the Warriors are strong in the second half, but this time the Dubs couldn't avoid to lose. There is a fact though, the Warriors haven't lost at the Chase Center in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Whereas Dallas Mavericks have something special in elimination games. The Mavs have avoided elimination already twice in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even the Mavs have strechted both series out to a Game 7. But the odds are against the Mavericks, because no team has ever comeback from a 3-0 in NBA history.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Thursday May 26, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast on TNT for the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and Odds

Warriors are leading up 3-1 this series despite last Monday’s loss. Mavericks want to avoid elimination once again, so they need to win this game at San Francisco. According to Caesars, the favorites are Golden State Warriors with -320 odds to close out the series, while Dallas Mavericks have +250 odds to pull up the upset. The Over/Under Line is set to 215.5 points for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals series.

