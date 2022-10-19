The Fantasy Sports worlds could seem to be similar to the actual sport, but it isn't. Simply because it takes into account more than just visible actions made by the player. Sometimes is based on the overall performance of a player, or a performance of a team created by the user. For basketball, a fantasy league is completely up to the users.

As there are multiple platforms that offer the fantasy basketball services, the rules may differ from one platform to another. Unlike the NFL Fantasy League, for example. Which has a central-based platform where all the football fans can play through multiple leagues, and teams.

However, it doesn't matter what platform the NBA fans use, the most important part is to understand how to play, enjoy, and of course, win the league. It isn't very hard, however, there a certain things that need to be undertand before someone decides to create a league or a team to play with.

How does fantasy basketball work in the NBA 2022-23 season?

As in any other fantasy sport, the basic principles of the game are the same. Fantasy basketball is based on creating a team from the leagues' players while earning points based on their performances on the court in real life. Those points are accumulated till the end of the day, the week and the season.

Typically a basketball roster is composed by 15 players, so it will be same for the fantasy basketball roster. However, to chose a player, the league will have a draft, which means, the participants will have to do their own research in order to chose wisely from the 30 NBA franchises.

There a multiple sites to sign up and create a basketball league with friends and colleagues to play against. So, the rules apply differently depending on the platform. For example, the Yahoo Sports NBA Fantasy League could be formatted to be a head-to-head based, points-only based, and rotisserie based. It only means the way the stats will be tracked to decide the winner of the league.