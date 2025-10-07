Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight in Timberwolves vs Pacers NBA preseason game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened their NBA preseason on Saturday, October 4, with a 126–116 win over the Denver Nuggets. However, star guard Anthony Edwards did not play in that game, leaving fans wondering about his status for tonight’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

According to NBA insider Alan Horton of Wolves Radio, Edwards is expected to start against the Pacers, marking his preseason debut. Horton also reported that the Timberwolves plan to field what could be their regular-season starting lineup.

In the preseason opener against the Nuggets in Florida, head coach Chris Finch opted to rest Edwards, Julius Randle, and Mike Conley, while Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels each played a full quarter.

With five games remaining before the start of the regular season, Finch is likely to begin giving more minutes to his starters to ensure they are in top form for opening night.

Edwards played his last game against OKC at the NBA Playoffs. (Getty Images)

Projected lineups

Based on the latest reports, Chris Finch is expected to start Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert for the Timberwolves.

While Minnesota prepares for its second preseason matchup, this game will mark the Pacers’ preseason debut. Indiana is also expected to field its projected regular-season starting five: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson.

Nembhard is set to take on a larger leadership role this season, as Tyrese Haliburton is out for the entire year after suffering an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Mathurin is expected to see significantly more playing time and could have a strong opportunity to make an impact.